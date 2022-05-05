Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $156.18 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Airbnb by 276.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 11.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 282.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $227,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

