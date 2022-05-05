Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.30.

PEN opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.34. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $160.75 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.