Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

SWN opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 63.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 77.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

