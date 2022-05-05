Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $907.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

