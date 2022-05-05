Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after buying an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.