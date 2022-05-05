Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.67.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

