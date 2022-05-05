Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.67.

QRVO stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

