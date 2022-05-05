Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.38.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Qorvo by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

