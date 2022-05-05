Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,624,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $150,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

