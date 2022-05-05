QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

