Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON QXT opened at GBX 156 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.45. The company has a market cap of £103.66 million and a P/E ratio of 173.33. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.44).
