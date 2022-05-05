Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON QXT opened at GBX 156 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.45. The company has a market cap of £103.66 million and a P/E ratio of 173.33. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.44).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

