Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.92%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 147.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qumu by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

