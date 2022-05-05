Qumu (QUMU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 92.92% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qumu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.