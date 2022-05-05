RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

