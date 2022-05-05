RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
