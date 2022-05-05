RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. RADCOM has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.13. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

