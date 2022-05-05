Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

RDN stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

