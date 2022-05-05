Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($67.37) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

RANJY stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

