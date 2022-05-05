RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $309,055. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

