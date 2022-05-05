RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
