Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Sunday.

Bsr Reit ( TSE:HOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.50. The business had revenue of C$42.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.38 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

