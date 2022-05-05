Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Sunday.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.
