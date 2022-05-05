Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.47 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$446.36 million and a P/E ratio of -25.90. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.45 and a twelve month high of C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.18%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

