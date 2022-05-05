Raymond James Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $102.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,666 shares of company stock worth $2,466,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

