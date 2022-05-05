Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider James E. Bunn Sells 6,000 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.