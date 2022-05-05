Raymond James Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $155.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.