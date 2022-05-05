Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.76 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

