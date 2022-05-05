RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

RCMT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $201.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

