RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.