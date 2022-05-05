RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
