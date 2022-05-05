Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roku (ROKU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU):

5/3/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $175.00.

4/29/2022 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00.

4/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $190.00.

4/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $155.00.

4/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00.

4/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $150.00.

4/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $175.00.

4/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $95.00 to $80.00.

4/27/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $145.00.

4/21/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $305.00 to $240.00.

4/19/2022 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $150.00.

4/11/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00.

3/25/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

