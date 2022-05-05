Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stryker (SYK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stryker (NYSE: SYK):

5/2/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/2/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $296.00 to $280.00.

4/29/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $290.00.

4/18/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $278.00.

4/12/2022 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $288.00.

3/15/2022 – Stryker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $284.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $245.97 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Stryker Co alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.