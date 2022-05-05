Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinterest (PINS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):

4/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $20.00.

4/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $38.00 to $28.00.

4/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $31.00.

4/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $26.00.

4/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $22.00.

4/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $35.00.

4/20/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/14/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. The company introduced more than 50 new features during fourth-quarter 2021 that helped grow native content and created a unique space for users to engage with video on the Watch Tab platform. Pinterest TV has also evolved as a unique space. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. Engaging content from smaller firms and e-commerce opportunities through similar services are other concerns.”

3/28/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

3/28/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $34.00.

3/17/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of PINS opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

