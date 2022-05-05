Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mercer International (MERC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Mercer International was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Mercer International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Mercer International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Mercer International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Mercer International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

