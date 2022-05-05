Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UFP Industries (UFPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI):

4/26/2022 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – UFP Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00.

4/14/2022 – UFP Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $93.00.

3/31/2022 – UFP Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – UFP Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

UFP Industries stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 150.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

