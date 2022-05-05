Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UFP Industries (UFPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI):
- 4/26/2022 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – UFP Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/25/2022 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00.
- 4/14/2022 – UFP Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $93.00.
- 3/31/2022 – UFP Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – UFP Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
UFP Industries stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 150.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
