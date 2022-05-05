Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

