REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

REE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.92 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

