REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

