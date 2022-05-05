Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

