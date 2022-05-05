Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. Renalytix reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full-year sales of $9.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.85 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renalytix.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renalytix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

RNLX opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Renalytix by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Renalytix by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

