Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.25.

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.50.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

4/18/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

4/8/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

4/7/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Baytex Energy Corp alerts:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.