Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.25.
- 5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.
- 4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.50.
- 4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50.
- 4/18/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75.
- 4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
- 4/7/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
