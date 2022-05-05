Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) recently:

5/5/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

