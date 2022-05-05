Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boston Beer (SAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM):

4/24/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $424.00 to $375.00.

4/22/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $670.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $500.00 to $375.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $337.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $400.00.

4/21/2022 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/20/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $660.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $442.00 to $420.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $388.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $325.53 and a one year high of $1,144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

