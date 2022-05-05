Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Griffon (GFF)

Griffon (NYSE: GFF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2022 – Griffon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

5/3/2022 – Griffon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

5/2/2022 – Griffon was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

4/29/2022 – Griffon had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00.

3/31/2022 – Griffon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $64,134,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $23,370,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

