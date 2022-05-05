Research Solutions (RSSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Research Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Research Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RSSS opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.52. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Research Solutions worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

