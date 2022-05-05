ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,545 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28.

On Thursday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.10. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.62 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $76,787,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $73,636,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

