Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

