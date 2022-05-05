Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.694 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

TSE:QSR opened at C$69.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$66.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.18.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

