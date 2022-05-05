Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.694 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
TSE:QSR opened at C$69.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$66.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.18.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current year.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Recommended Stories
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.