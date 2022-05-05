Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on July 6th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

QSR stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

