Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

QSR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.