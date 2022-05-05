Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

QSR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.