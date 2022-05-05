Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.26.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

QSR stock opened at C$69.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$66.87 and a 52-week high of C$86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

