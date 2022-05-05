Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Shares of QSR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

