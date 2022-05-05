Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$68.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.
QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.26.
Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$69.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$66.87 and a one year high of C$86.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Read More
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.