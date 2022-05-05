Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$68.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.26.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$69.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$66.87 and a one year high of C$86.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.